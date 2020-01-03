Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 2,192,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,664. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

