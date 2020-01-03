Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TH opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

