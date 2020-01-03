TCASH (TCASH) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market cap of $342,119.00 and approximately $764,697.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039147 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003891 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000685 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

