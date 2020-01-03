TD Securities Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$120.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$106.11.

CCA stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,507. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$66.15 and a 52 week high of C$120.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

