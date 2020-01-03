Tellor Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00050765 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $70,963.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 773,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,713 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

