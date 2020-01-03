TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after buying an additional 557,574 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 75.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TELUS by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TELUS by 348.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. TELUS has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

