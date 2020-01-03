TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $123,755.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,151,001,213 tokens. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

