Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 1,324,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,579. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

