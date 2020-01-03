TenX (PAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $491,940.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $491,940.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,924,234 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Livecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Bittrex, BitBay, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Upbit, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bit-Z, COSS, Neraex, Kucoin, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

