Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

