Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 18,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Terex by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 146,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

