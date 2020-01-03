Tether (USDT) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Tether has a market cap of $4.12 billion and $31.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Iquant, Bibox and QBTC. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Huobi, CoinEx, Kryptono, IDAX, DragonEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Kucoin, C2CX, Gate.io, UEX, LBank, Iquant, IDCM, ChaoEX, B2BX, BitForex, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, ABCC, Liqui, TDAX, Kraken, BtcTurk, BigONE, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM, FCoin, TOPBTC, Bittrex, QBTC, BitMart, Poloniex, EXX, Sistemkoin, OOOBTC, MBAex, Instant Bitex, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

