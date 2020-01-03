Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,335. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,906,000 after buying an additional 656,802 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $13,233,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.