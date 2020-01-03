Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 8,187,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,382,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

