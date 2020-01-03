Tezos Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $906.08 million and $47.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00017877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

