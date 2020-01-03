Thar Token (THAR) Market Capitalization Tops $70,837.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $70,837.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

