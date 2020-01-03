Thar Token (THAR) Reaches Market Cap of $84,979.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $84,979.00 and approximately $1,814.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Thar Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token's total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token's official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token's official website is thartoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

