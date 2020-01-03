Tharisa (LON:THS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on THS. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $222.62 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 73.05 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 121.97 ($1.60).

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

