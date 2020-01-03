The Force Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007193 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000424 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,384,506 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

