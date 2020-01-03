The Voyager Token (VGX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bithumb, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Binance and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.