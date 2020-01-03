THEKEY (TKY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,511.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $7,511.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.