Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.83.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.98. 10,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $210.07 and a 1 year high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.