Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $188,427.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.