THETA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. THETA has a total market cap of $75.94 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Fatbtc and DDEX. In the last week, THETA has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Fatbtc, Huobi, Coinbit, WazirX, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, Hotbit, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

