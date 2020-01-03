Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Tops $14,129.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $14,129.00 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058344 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084781 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,323.41 or 0.99742231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053663 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

