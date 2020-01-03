Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 687 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $96,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,326.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VEEV traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. 846,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after buying an additional 959,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.