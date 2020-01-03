Thomas Wilder Sells 118 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $19,370.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.69. 256,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,550. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 315.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

