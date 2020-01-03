THORChain Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. THORChain has a market cap of $9.74 million and $162,928.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

About THORChain

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,402,756 tokens. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

