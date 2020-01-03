Thore Cash Reaches Market Cap of $28,495.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $28,495.00 and $23,806.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00579064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010979 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

