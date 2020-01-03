Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.05 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $23.72 million and $4.05 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.