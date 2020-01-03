Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $21.83 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

