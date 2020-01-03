Tim Score Purchases 4,082 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

BLND stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 629.80 ($8.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 594.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.77. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Get British Land alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.