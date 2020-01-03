Titan Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $257.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $523,496.00 and $257.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039147 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003891 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000700 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

