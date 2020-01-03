TokenClub (TCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $364,807.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One TokenClub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, BigONE and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $364,807.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

