TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Volume Tops $95,780.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $95,780.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,773,153 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,282 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

