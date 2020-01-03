TOKPIE (TKP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $434.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $48,668.00 and approximately $434.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,224,442 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

