TOKPIE (TKP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $746.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $47,999.00 and approximately $746.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,015,140 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.