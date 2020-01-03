TouchCon (TOC) Tops One Day Volume of $14,568.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $14,568.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TouchCon alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00049686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00335209 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003308 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.