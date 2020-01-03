Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,498,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,427,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

