Traceability Chain (TAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,110.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $10,110.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00334529 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002966 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014427 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010267 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

