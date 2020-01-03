Traders Buy High Volume of Darden Restaurants Call Options (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 23,650 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,485% compared to the average daily volume of 915 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $3,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,777,000 after acquiring an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

