Traders Purchase High Volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Call Options (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 774,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,582 call options.

JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $437.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 156.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

