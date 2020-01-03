Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,213 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

