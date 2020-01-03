TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,104.00 and $165.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,210,371 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

