TransferCoin (TX) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and YoBit. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $37,329.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,209,489 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

