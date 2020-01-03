Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.56). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,217. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

