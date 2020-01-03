Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.56). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,217. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply