TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.50% of TransMedics Group worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $15,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Weill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TMDX stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

