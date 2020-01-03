Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $0.0904

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $86,325.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,587,230 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.