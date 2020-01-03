TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $110,390.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

