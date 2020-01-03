Trident Group (TRDT) Achieves Market Cap of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

